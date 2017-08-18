Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

First Amendment Rights In The Digital Age

August 18, 2017
  • Laurel Wamsley, NPR
A web hosting company said this week that the Justice Department had served it with a warrant demanding it hand over all files related one of its customer's websites.

But DreamHost is resisting turning over the documents, and legal experts say what happens in this case could have far-reaching consequences for First Amendment rights. NPR's Laurel Wamsley (@laurelwamsley) reports.

This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

