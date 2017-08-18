Trump's Top Economic Adviser Said To Be Staying Put

Multiple media outlets are reporting Friday that top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn will stay in his job for now, after speculation that Cohn might leave after The New York Times reported that he was "deeply upset" about President Trump's reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News, about Cohn's position in the White House and what it means to the business community.