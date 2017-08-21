Here & Now
Support the news
Search Is On For Missing Sailors From Another Navy Accident
Ten sailors are missing from the USS John McCain after a collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters.
Bradley Peniston (@navybook), deputy editor at Defense One, says it's the fourth collision involving a U.S. Navy ship in just over a year. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest.
This segment aired on August 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news