Search Is On For Missing Sailors From Another Navy Accident

August 21, 2017
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is moored pier side at Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The USS John S. McCain was docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with the Alnic MC as vessels from several nations searched Monday for missing U.S. sailors. (Grady T. Fontana/U.S. Navy photo via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is moored pier side at Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The USS John S. McCain was docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with the Alnic MC as vessels from several nations searched Monday for missing U.S. sailors. (Grady T. Fontana/U.S. Navy photo via AP)

Ten sailors are missing from the USS John McCain after a collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters.

Bradley Peniston (@navybook), deputy editor at Defense One, says it's the fourth collision involving a U.S. Navy ship in just over a year. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest.

This segment aired on August 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

