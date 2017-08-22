Here & Now
Support the news
Former Army Officer Reacts To New Afghanistan Strategy
President Trump outlined a new strategy for America's longest war Monday night. It involves more troops, more pressure on Pakistan and a warning that America's involvement is not a "blank check."
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with military analyst Jason Dempsey (@Jason_K_Dempsey), a former Army officer who fought in Afghanistan.
This segment airs on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news