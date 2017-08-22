Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Former Army Officer Reacts To New Afghanistan Strategy

August 22, 2017
U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan on June 10, 2017 (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff,/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump outlined a new strategy for America's longest war Monday night. It involves more troops, more pressure on Pakistan and a warning that America's involvement is not a "blank check."

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with military analyst Jason Dempsey (@Jason_K_Dempsey), a former Army officer who fought in Afghanistan.

This segment airs on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

