Former NATO Commander Weighs In On Afghanistan And North Korea

August 22, 2017
U.S. Marines salute during a handover ceremony at Leatherneck Camp in Lashkar Gah in the Afghan province of Helmand on April 29, 2017. (Wakil Koshar/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. Marines salute during a handover ceremony at Leatherneck Camp in Lashkar Gah in the Afghan province of Helmand on April 29, 2017. (Wakil Koshar/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump has reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan, America's longest war. He outlined a new strategy Monday night that is expected to include the deployment of more American troops, but he did not specify the number. He also said there will be no timetable for the mission.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis (@stavridisj), dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, about Afghanistan and also the threat posed by North Korea.

