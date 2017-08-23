Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Mysterious Death Of A Journalist Grips Denmark

August 23, 2017
Police technicians investigate the rescued private-owned submarine UC3 Nautilus on Aug. 13, 2017 in Copenhagen Habor. Danish police said Sunday they searched a huge DIY submarine that sank last week in the hunt for a missing journalist who had been aboard before it sank, but no body was found. (Jens Noergaard Larsen/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Danish police confirmed Wednesday that a torso found off the coast of Copenhagen earlier this week is that of missing Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall. The woman was last seen nearly two weeks ago with Danish inventor Peter Madsen, getting into his homemade submarine.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sidsel Overgaard (@SidselOvergaard), a journalist in Billund, Denmark, who has been following the story.

This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

