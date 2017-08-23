Here & Now
Mysterious Death Of A Journalist Grips Denmark
Danish police confirmed Wednesday that a torso found off the coast of Copenhagen earlier this week is that of missing Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall. The woman was last seen nearly two weeks ago with Danish inventor Peter Madsen, getting into his homemade submarine.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sidsel Overgaard (@SidselOvergaard), a journalist in Billund, Denmark, who has been following the story.
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
