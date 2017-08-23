Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Media Roundup: LA Times Shake-Up, Steve Bannon's Return To Breitbart

August 23, 2017
Top leaders at The Los Angeles Times are out this week as the paper moves to raise newsroom morale and gain footing in digital news production.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the shake-up, and Steve Bannon's re-emergence at Breitbart News.

This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

