At Rally In Arizona, Trump Attacks The Press And Defends Charlottesville Comments
President Trump attacked the news media, denounced critics of his response to violence in Charlottesville and again hinted he might pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during a speech Tuesday night at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix.
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Trump's speech made him question Trump's fitness for office. Here & Now's Robin Young gets a debrief on the rally from KJZZ's Jimmy Jenkins (@newsjunkyjimmy).
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
