How Extreme Heat Impacts Truck Drivers
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says so far in 2017 the U.S. is already having its second-warmest year on record. The rising temperatures are taking a toll in a number of ways on truck drivers.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks about ways truckers can cope with extreme heat with Greg Grisolano (@ElGrizo), digital content editor at Land Line Magazine, a business magazine for professional truck drivers.
This segment airs on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
