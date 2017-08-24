How Extreme Heat Impacts Truck Drivers

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says so far in 2017 the U.S. is already having its second-warmest year on record. The rising temperatures are taking a toll in a number of ways on truck drivers.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks about ways truckers can cope with extreme heat with Greg Grisolano (@ElGrizo), digital content editor at Land Line Magazine, a business magazine for professional truck drivers.