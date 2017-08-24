Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

How Extreme Heat Impacts Truck Drivers

August 24, 2017
Truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5, headed north through Fife, Wash., in August 2016. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says so far in 2017 the U.S. is already having its second-warmest year on record. The rising temperatures are taking a toll in a number of ways on truck drivers.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks about ways truckers can cope with extreme heat with Greg Grisolano (@ElGrizo), digital content editor at Land Line Magazine, a business magazine for professional truck drivers.

This segment airs on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

