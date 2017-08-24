Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

U.S. Ambassador To Yemen On Risk Of Country Becoming A Failed State

August 24, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Yemeni Red Crescent workers and civilians stand at the site of an air raid in the Arhab area, around 13 miles north of Sanaa, on Aug. 23, 2017, where a Saudi-lead coalition has been bombing Iran-backed Huthi rebels. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Yemeni Red Crescent workers and civilians stand at the site of an air raid in the Arhab area, around 13 miles north of Sanaa, on Aug. 23, 2017, where a Saudi-lead coalition has been bombing Iran-backed Huthi rebels. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)

In Yemen, years of war have driven millions of people from their homes and left millions more without enough food and at risk of cholera.

Matthew Tueller (@USEmbassyYemen), the American ambassador to Yemen, tells Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti that the U.S. hopes to bring the warring sides together to try to negotiate a resolution.

This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news