U.S. Ambassador To Yemen On Risk Of Country Becoming A Failed State
In Yemen, years of war have driven millions of people from their homes and left millions more without enough food and at risk of cholera.
Matthew Tueller (@USEmbassyYemen), the American ambassador to Yemen, tells Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti that the U.S. hopes to bring the warring sides together to try to negotiate a resolution.
This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
