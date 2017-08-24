Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

In Philadelphia, Debate Over Special Ed Students Being Integrated Into Public Schools

August 24, 2017
  • Ari Wolfman-Arent, WHYY
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Francisca Castelli and her son, James. James was a student at Wordsworth Academy in Fort Washington, Penn. (Avi Wolfman-Arent/WHYY)MoreCloseclosemore
Francisca Castelli and her son, James. James was a student at Wordsworth Academy in Fort Washington, Penn. (Avi Wolfman-Arent/WHYY)

The School District of Philadelphia recently ended its contract with a private school for emotionally disturbed students. The decision set off a debate over how to educate some of the city's most vulnerable kids.

Special education advocates say the students should be reintegrated into public schools. Some parents aren't so sure. WHYY's Ari Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) reports.

This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news