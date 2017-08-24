Here & Now
In Philadelphia, Debate Over Special Ed Students Being Integrated Into Public Schools
The School District of Philadelphia recently ended its contract with a private school for emotionally disturbed students. The decision set off a debate over how to educate some of the city's most vulnerable kids.
Special education advocates say the students should be reintegrated into public schools. Some parents aren't so sure. WHYY's Ari Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) reports.
This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
