There are five times more life-threatening food allergies in the U.S. in the last 10 years, according to a new analysis of private insurance claims by FAIR Health, an independent nonprofit that collects and analyzes data on privately billed health insurance claims.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with food allergy researcher Dr. Ruchi Gupta (@ruchisgupta) about what could be causing the increase.
This segment aired on August 24, 2017.
