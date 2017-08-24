Here & Now
With New League, 3-On-3 Basketball Aims To Go Big Time
Three-on-three basketball is a game played on asphalt courts across America. But recently, rapper Ice Cube decided that it was time for the game to be played on a bigger stage. So he started Big3, a traveling basketball league of eight teams that features retired NBA players.
Hady Mawajdeh (@hadysauce) of KERA looks at the potential for the new league to be successful.
This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
