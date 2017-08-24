Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

With New League, 3-On-3 Basketball Aims To Go Big Time

August 24, 2017
  • Hady Mawajdeh, KERA
DerMarr Johnson of 3s Company attempts a shot while being guarded by Deshawn Stevenson of Power during week six of the Big3 three-on-three basketball league at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2017 in Dallas. (Ronald Martinez/BIG3/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
DerMarr Johnson of 3s Company attempts a shot while being guarded by Deshawn Stevenson of Power during week six of the Big3 three-on-three basketball league at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2017 in Dallas. (Ronald Martinez/BIG3/Getty Images)

Three-on-three basketball is a game played on asphalt courts across America. But recently, rapper Ice Cube decided that it was time for the game to be played on a bigger stage. So he started Big3, a traveling basketball league of eight teams that features retired NBA players.

Hady Mawajdeh (@hadysauce) of KERA looks at the potential for the new league to be successful.

This segment aired on August 24, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

