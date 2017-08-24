Tropical Storm Harvey Could Become A Hurricane In Texas

Overnight, Tropical Storm Harvey gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico, and experts are now saying it could become a hurricane before hitting Texas and the Louisiana coast. Strong rain and winds could continue for a number of days, putting places in Texas in danger of major flooding.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti finds out what to expect from the storm over the weekend from Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno), meteorologist and host of "AMHQ" at The Weather Channel.