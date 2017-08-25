Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Alexandria, Virginia, Rethinks Meaning Of Confederate 'Appomattox' Statue

August 25, 2017
  • Patrick Madden, WAMU
The bronze statue "Appomattox" in downtown Alexandria, Va., on Aug. 14, 2017. (Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The bronze statue "Appomattox" in downtown Alexandria, Va., on Aug. 14, 2017. (Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)

The violent clashes in Charlottesville have intensified the debate over whether cities should remove their Confederate statues.

WAMU's Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) reports that's especially true in Alexandria, Virginia, home to one of the most celebrated Confederate memorials: the "Appomattox" statue.

This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

