Here & Now
Support the news
Alexandria, Virginia, Rethinks Meaning Of Confederate 'Appomattox' Statue
The violent clashes in Charlottesville have intensified the debate over whether cities should remove their Confederate statues.
WAMU's Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) reports that's especially true in Alexandria, Virginia, home to one of the most celebrated Confederate memorials: the "Appomattox" statue.
This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news