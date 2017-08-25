Here & Now
Support the news
An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Cremation
Lawmakers in several states are considering an eco-friendly option for human remains. It's called water or flameless cremation and involves dissolving bodies in a chemical bath.
A bill to allow the process is making its way through the California legislature. Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg) of KQED takes a closer look.
This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news