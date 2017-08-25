Here & Now
Employer That Offered Workers Microchip Implant Gains International Interest
Earlier this summer, Wisconsin technology company Three Square Market offered its employees free microchip implants that function like a card reader. With a wave of the hand, workers may gain access to locked rooms and pay for food and drinks in the break room.
About 50 of the company's 80 workers signed up and got their grain-sized implant on Aug. 1. Here & Now's Robin Young learns more about how the project is going from Three Square Market's CEO Todd Westby and director of international sales Tony Danna.
This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
