Some Of Tennis' Biggest Stars Sit Out This Year's U.S. Open

August 28, 2017
Andy Murray of Great Britain in action during a practice session prior to the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on August 26, 2017 in New York City. Murray has withdrawn from the tournament. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The U.S. Open starts Monday in New York without some of the game's biggest stars. Serena Williams and Andy Murray are skipping the tournament, but there are still some rising stars to look out for.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti previews the action in with Tom Perrotta (@TomPerrotta), a freelance reporter who writes about tennis.

This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

