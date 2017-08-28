Here & Now
Some Of Tennis' Biggest Stars Sit Out This Year's U.S. Open
The U.S. Open starts Monday in New York without some of the game's biggest stars. Serena Williams and Andy Murray are skipping the tournament, but there are still some rising stars to look out for.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti previews the action in with Tom Perrotta (@TomPerrotta), a freelance reporter who writes about tennis.
This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
