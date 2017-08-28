Here & Now
Is Boise The Next Portland?
Long dismissed as a remote outpost in "flyover country," the capital of Idaho is booming with out-of-state transplants. Boise's cultural cachet is growing as tourists and new residents seek out its unique food and music scenes, as well as its low cost-of-living.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Boise Weekly's Harrison Berry (@HarrisonBerry) about how Boise is changing.
This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
