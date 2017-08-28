Brexit Talks Resume With Big Issues Unresolved

Trade, citizens’ rights, the Irish border and the price tag for Great Britain's exit from the European Union are still up for discussion as the third round of Brexit negotiations begin in Brussels.

It's been more than a year now since voters in the United Kingdom voted to leave the E.U., and the first two rounds of talks haven't really produced any breakthroughs.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with BBC correspondent Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeBBC) in Brussels.

