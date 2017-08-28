Here & Now
Support the news
Catastrophic Flooding Inundates Houston
Harvey, now a tropical storm, is expected to drop more heavy rain on the Houston area Monday. Officials say once Harvey moves out, drainage will continue to be a problem, and flooding that's already devastated the region could get worse.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti checks in on recovery efforts with NPR's Nathan Rott (@NathanRott) in Texas.
This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news