Threat Of Political Storm Builds As Harvey's Floodwaters Torment Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA's administrator Brock Long are praising President Trump's response to the floods brought by now-Tropical Storm Harvey. Now the next test looms: getting Congress to approve recovery funds.
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the storm's political ramifications.
This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
