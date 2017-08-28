Former Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has a new job — at Uber. He will replace Travis Kalanick as the ride hailing service's top executive. The move comes as Uber tries reshape its image through a package of improvements to boost pay and provide more support for the 600,000 or so Uber drivers.

But as Martin Di Caro (@MartinDiCaro) from WAMU in Washington, D.C., reports, the company that has kept customers happy with cheap rides is still figuring out how to do the same for drivers.