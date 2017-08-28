Here & Now
Support the news
As Uber Evolves, A New Effort To Please Its Drivers04:53Play
Former Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has a new job — at Uber. He will replace Travis Kalanick as the ride hailing service's top executive. The move comes as Uber tries reshape its image through a package of improvements to boost pay and provide more support for the 600,000 or so Uber drivers.
But as Martin Di Caro (@MartinDiCaro) from WAMU in Washington, D.C., reports, the company that has kept customers happy with cheap rides is still figuring out how to do the same for drivers.
This segment aired on August 28, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news