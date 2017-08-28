Here & Now
In Vermont, A Summer Camp For Adults With Disabilities
Every summer, developmentally disabled adults spend a month on Zeno Mountain in Lincoln, Vermont. Some of them get to live in wheelchair accessible tree houses, ride a water slide into a pond and put on a musical in a big barn.
Jon Kalish (@kalishjon) reports on a unique summer camp.
