In Vermont, A Summer Camp For Adults With Disabilities

August 28, 2017
  • Jon Kalish
Campers at Zeno Mountain Farms spend a month living in wheelchair-accessible tree houses, performing, making films and taking care of one another.
Campers at Zeno Mountain Farms spend a month living in wheelchair-accessible tree houses, performing, making films and taking care of one another.

Every summer, developmentally disabled adults spend a month on Zeno Mountain in Lincoln, Vermont. Some of them get to live in wheelchair accessible tree houses, ride a water slide into a pond and put on a musical in a big barn.

Jon Kalish (@kalishjon) reports on a unique summer camp.

This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

