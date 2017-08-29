In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 29, 2017 full broadcast, we hear the latest from Houston and Tropical Storm Harvey, including the story of one couple who has been forced from their home for a third time in two years because of flooding. Also, we get the latest on the U.S. in Afghanistan and whether President Trump's strategy can address the challenges the war presents. And, no new cases of Yellow Fever have been reported in Brazil in the last month, but scientists still fear a resurgence. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.