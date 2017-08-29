In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 29, 2017 full broadcast, we continue with the latest news on flooding and rescue efforts in Houston as Harvey's rains keep falling. Also, we discuss North Korea's most recent missile launch and how those in Japan are reacting. And, we look at where things stand with the Russia investigation in light of multiple reports that aides of President Trump sought Russian President Vladimir Putin's to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.