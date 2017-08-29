Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Brazil's Yellow Fever Cases Wane, But Scientists Fear Resurgence

August 29, 2017
People line up to receive the yellow fever vaccine at a public health post in Caratinga, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Jan. 13, 2017. (Douglas Magno/AFP/Getty Images)

There were no new cases of Yellow Fever reported in Brazil last month, a change from earlier this year when the country reported more than 700 cases, including those near big cities like Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

But scientists still fear a resurgence, especially as Brazil enters its summer months.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with writer Sam Kean (@sam_kean) who followed the trail of yellow fever and the push to prevent outbreak for Science magazine.

This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

