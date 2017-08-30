Here & Now
Average Age Of American Dads Is Rising
A new study in the journal Human Reproduction finds that American men are waiting longer to have children. In 2015, the average age of first-time fathers was nearly 31, compared to almost 27 years old in 1972.
STAT reporter Megan Thielking (@meggophone) tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that the age of new fathers varies by their demographics.
