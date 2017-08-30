Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Average Age Of American Dads Is Rising

August 30, 2017
A new study in the journal Human Reproduction finds that American men are waiting longer to have children. In 2015, the average age of first-time fathers was nearly 31, compared to almost 27 years old in 1972.

STAT reporter Megan Thielking (@meggophone) tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that the age of new fathers varies by their demographics.

This segment aired on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

