August 30, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 30, 2017 full broadcast, we continue coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey as it makes landfall again, this time in Louisiana. We hear from reporters, politicians and more who have experienced the storm firsthand. Also, we tune in for the latest DJ Session, this time with a tour through gospel music, from modern performances of traditional to contemporary. And, former skinhead Christian Picciolini is a co-founder of Life After Hate, an organization that rehabilitates former neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists. He discusses his group's work in the wake of Charlottesville. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.