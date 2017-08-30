In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 30, 2017 full broadcast, we continue coverage of Harvey, turning both to Beaumont, Texas, where the storm is in full force, and to Houston, where the rain has stopped but flooding continues. Also, political analysts Paris Dennard and Karine Jean-Pierre discuss President Trump's response to the storm, and the president's focus on tax reform at an event in Missouri Wednesday afternoon. And, with college students heading back to campus, resident chef Kathy Gunst shares tips and recipes for kitchen newbies who may be attempting to cook for themselves for the first time. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.