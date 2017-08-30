Here & Now
Support the news
DJ Sessions: The Many Forms Of Modern Gospel
Cecilia Webb loves traditional gospel music. She grew up on it. But over time as she's seen its sound evolve, Webb's come to embrace all forms of the genre.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets a tour through gospel, from modern performances of traditional to contemporary, with Webb, host of "Train to Glory" Sunday mornings on KUNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
Melvin Williams, "How I Got Over"
Bishop James Dixon II, "Trust in the Lord"
The Clark Sisters, "Pray for the USA"
David Daughtry, "God Is Great (Leap!)"
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news