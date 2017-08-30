DJ Sessions: The Many Forms Of Modern Gospel

Cecilia Webb loves traditional gospel music. She grew up on it. But over time as she's seen its sound evolve, Webb's come to embrace all forms of the genre.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets a tour through gospel, from modern performances of traditional to contemporary, with Webb, host of "Train to Glory" Sunday mornings on KUNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Melvin Williams, "How I Got Over"

Bishop James Dixon II, "Trust in the Lord"

The Clark Sisters, "Pray for the USA"

David Daughtry, "God Is Great (Leap!)"