Beaumont, Texas, Struggles With Floods And Lack Of Running Water
Beaumont, Texas, is without running water after service from the main pump station broke down due to rising waters from the Naches River. Beaumont was hit by an intense second round of rain Wednesday, which left that region underwater.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with NPR's Debbie Elliott (@NPRDebElliott) from Beaumont.
This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
