The Best Way To Help People Affected By Harvey? Send Cash

August 31, 2017 Updated August 31, 2017 12:38 PM
Evacuees wait to be transported to a shelter after being rescued from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017 in Port Arthur, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In the wake of disasters, there are a lot of people who need help — and a lot of people who want to offer it.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Bob Ottenhoff (@BobOttenhoff), president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, about the best ways to give after a disaster.

This segment aired on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

