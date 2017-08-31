Letter Project Connects Newtown Students To Kids In Distant Honduran Village

Families struggling to cope with the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, have taken a number of steps to pay tribute to their lost loved ones — starting charities in kids' names, speaking out about gun violence and simply spreading kindness.

Among them are three Newtown physicians — Drs. Joe Young, Eric Chanko and Daniel Federman — who make frequent medical missions to Honduras. They decided to pay tribute to Sandy Hook victims by connecting Newtown elementary school students with kids in a remote village in Honduras — through letters.

Here & Now's Karyn Miller-Medzon (@KBMM) traveled to La Florida, Honduras, and learned more.

Lempira Elementary School teacher Miriam Avila displays her students' letters. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)