Letter Project Connects Newtown Students To Kids In Distant Honduran Village

August 31, 2017
Lempira Elementary School students display their pen pal letter replies to Newtown students. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)MoreCloseclosemore
Families struggling to cope with the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, have taken a number of steps to pay tribute to their lost loved ones — starting charities in kids' names, speaking out about gun violence and simply spreading kindness.

Among them are three Newtown physicians — Drs. Joe Young, Eric Chanko and Daniel Federman — who make frequent medical missions to Honduras. They decided to pay tribute to Sandy Hook victims by connecting Newtown elementary school students with kids in a remote village in Honduras — through letters.

Here & Now's Karyn Miller-Medzon (@KBMM) traveled to La Florida, Honduras, and learned more.

Lempira Elementary School teacher Miriam Avila displays her students' letters. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)
A reply to a Newtown letter by Johana Martinez Lopez. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)
This segment aired on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Karyn Miller-Medzon Senior Associate Producer, Here & Now
Karyn Miller-Medzon is a senior associate producer for Here & Now.

