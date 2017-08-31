Merkel's Migrant Policies Playing Role In German Election

As she runs for a fourth term as German chancellor, Angela Merkel is facing resistance over her handling of the refugee crisis in Europe. She's relaxed Germany's policies to open the country's doors to people fleeing conflict, and that has caused a backlash.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the BBC's Jenny Hill (@jennyhillBBC) in Berlin about the Sept. 24 vote.

