Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Merkel's Migrant Policies Playing Role In German Election

August 31, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses an election campaign rally of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Ludwigshafen, western Germany, on Aug. 30, 2017. (Uwe Anspach/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses an election campaign rally of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Ludwigshafen, western Germany, on Aug. 30, 2017. (Uwe Anspach/AFP/Getty Images)

As she runs for a fourth term as German chancellor, Angela Merkel is facing resistance over her handling of the refugee crisis in Europe. She's relaxed Germany's policies to open the country's doors to people fleeing conflict, and that has caused a backlash.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the BBC's Jenny Hill (@jennyhillBBC) in Berlin about the Sept. 24 vote.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news