Texas Grocery Chain Donates Food To Local Shelters

Many businesses in Houston have flooded from Harvey. Some can't get their employees to work safely, and grocery stores have been challenged by power outages and spoiled food. Despite these hardships, stores are starting to reopen and they're also giving back.

That includes the grocery chain H-E-B. It's based in San Antonio and has dozens of stores in the Houston area. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Scott McClelland, (@HEBScott) the company's Houston division president.