Texas Grocery Chain Donates Food To Local Shelters

August 31, 2017
People wait in line for an H-E-B grocery store to open during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017 in Deer Park, Texas. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
People wait in line for an H-E-B grocery store to open during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017 in Deer Park, Texas. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Many businesses in Houston have flooded from Harvey. Some can't get their employees to work safely, and grocery stores have been challenged by power outages and spoiled food. Despite these hardships, stores are starting to reopen and they're also giving back.

That includes the grocery chain H-E-B. It's based in San Antonio and has dozens of stores in the Houston area. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Scott McClelland, (@HEBScott) the company's Houston division president.

This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

