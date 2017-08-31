Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Texas-Louisiana Line Braces For Flooding As Houston Begins Long Recovery

August 31, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Steven Blackburn, left, checks if people wading in water need help during a search a rescue operation in a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (LM Otero/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Steven Blackburn, left, checks if people wading in water need help during a search a rescue operation in a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (LM Otero/AP)

The threat of serious flooding remains high along the Texas-Louisiana border. In Houston, the floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey are receding and there is a block-by-block search underway to find victims and survivors.

Houston Public Media's Craig Cohen (@CohenCraig) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest from Texas.

This segment aired on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news