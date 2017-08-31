Here & Now
Texas-Louisiana Line Braces For Flooding As Houston Begins Long Recovery
The threat of serious flooding remains high along the Texas-Louisiana border. In Houston, the floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey are receding and there is a block-by-block search underway to find victims and survivors.
Houston Public Media's Craig Cohen (@CohenCraig) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest from Texas.
This segment aired on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
