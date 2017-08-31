Here & Now
When Wildfires Create Their Own Weather
Researchers are finding that wildfires can change the weather around them — producing horizontal winds, water vapor and updrafts. That can make it tricky to know where fires are going and when.
KUOW's Eilís O’Neill (@eilis_oneill) reports from eastern Washington state. Her story comes from WHYY's health and science program The Pulse.
This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
