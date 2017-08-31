Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

When Wildfires Create Their Own Weather

August 31, 2017
  • Eilís O’Neill
The Spokane Reservation in eastern Washington was hit by a wildfire last year. (Eilis O'Neill for WHYY)MoreCloseclosemore
Researchers are finding that wildfires can change the weather around them — producing horizontal winds, water vapor and updrafts. That can make it tricky to know where fires are going and when.

KUOW's Eilís O’Neill (@eilis_oneill) reports from eastern Washington state. Her story comes from WHYY's health and science program The Pulse.

This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

