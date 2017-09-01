Here & Now
Unemployment Rate Barely Wavers With Lukewarm Jobs Report
The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in August, falling short of economists' expectations. The unemployment rate went up slightly to 4.4 percent.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson digs into the latest jobs report with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment airs on September 1, 2017.
