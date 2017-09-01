Here & Now
Support the news
How Climate Change Is Making Epic Storms Like Harvey More Likely
Harvey was a 1,000-year flood event, according to a new analysis from the University of Wisconsin's Space Science and Engineering Center. As recovery efforts continue, scientists are studying how much climate change had to do with Harvey's record-setting rainfall and unusual path over Texas, drawing on data gathered from Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MIT's Kerry Emanuel about the science of climate change and devastating storms like Harvey.
This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news