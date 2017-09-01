How Climate Change Is Making Epic Storms Like Harvey More Likely

Harvey was a 1,000-year flood event, according to a new analysis from the University of Wisconsin's Space Science and Engineering Center. As recovery efforts continue, scientists are studying how much climate change had to do with Harvey's record-setting rainfall and unusual path over Texas, drawing on data gathered from Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MIT's Kerry Emanuel about the science of climate change and devastating storms like Harvey.