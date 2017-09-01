Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

How Climate Change Is Making Epic Storms Like Harvey More Likely

September 01, 2017
This photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Harvey over Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, seen from the International Space Station. (Randy Bresnik/NASA via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Harvey was a 1,000-year flood event, according to a new analysis from the University of Wisconsin's Space Science and Engineering Center. As recovery efforts continue, scientists are studying how much climate change had to do with Harvey's record-setting rainfall and unusual path over Texas, drawing on data gathered from Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MIT's Kerry Emanuel about the science of climate change and devastating storms like Harvey.

