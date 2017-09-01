Here & Now
Harvey's Waters Harbor A Toxic Stew
The breakdown of infrastructure in the Houston area, including water and sewage systems, is already causing some health problems.
Dr. Amesh Adalja (@AmeshAA) of Johns Hopkins University's Center for Health Security tells Here & Now's Robin Young we can expect to see an upswing in gastrointestinal illness due to contaminated water. He also says he expects hospitals to be inundated with patients they don't know who have special care needs.
This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
