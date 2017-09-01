Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Houston Family Returns Home To Clean Up And Assess The Damage

September 01, 2017
  • Christopher Connelly, KERA
Garcia family members clean out their house and garage Wednesday in East Houston after the floods. (Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News)MoreCloseclosemore
Garcia family members clean out their house and garage Wednesday in East Houston after the floods. (Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News)

Like many families in Houston, the Garcia family was forced to leave their home as floodwaters rose. They tried to save important documents, photos and some other items.

Now that the floods have receded, the Garcias have returned home to clean up and see what's salvageable. Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) of KERA reports.

This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

