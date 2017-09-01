Here & Now
Houston Family Returns Home To Clean Up And Assess The Damage
Like many families in Houston, the Garcia family was forced to leave their home as floodwaters rose. They tried to save important documents, photos and some other items.
Now that the floods have receded, the Garcias have returned home to clean up and see what's salvageable. Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) of KERA reports.
This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
