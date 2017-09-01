TV Roundup: 'Narcos,' 'Twin Peaks' And Filling HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Void

The third season of "Narcos" drops Friday on Netflix, the revival of 1990s TV show "Twin Peaks" wraps up its season on Showtime this Sunday. Meanwhile, HBO’s megahit series "Game of Thrones" won't be airing its final episodes for at least a year.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) has been keeping on top of it all and joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.