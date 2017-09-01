In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 1, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest news from rural East Texas, where NPR's Debbie Elliott has been tracking Harvey's destruction. Also, Rick Klein of ABC News and Enrique Acevedo of Univision join us to discuss how Harvey shaped the week in politics, and whether Trump will continue or end former President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. And NPR TV critic Eric Deggans has been keeping on top of the latest TV news and debuts, and shares what's next for Netflix's "Narcos," Showtime's "Twin Peaks" and more. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.