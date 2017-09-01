In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 2, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Geoff Bennett joins us for a look at Trump’s options when it comes to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, and what his decision could mean for thousands of people who came to the country illegally as children. Also, as recovery efforts continue, scientists are studying how much climate change had to do with Harvey's record-setting rainfall and unusual path over Texas. MIT's Kerry Emanuel tells us more about the science of climate change and devastating storms like Harvey. And when Illinois opens its college football season Saturday, the marching band will no longer play what's called the "war chant." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.