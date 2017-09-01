Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

University Of Illinois Ends 'War Chant' At Sporting Events

September 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Feb. 21, 2007 file photo, University of Illinois mascot Chief Illiniwek performs for the last time during an Illinois basketball game in Champaign, Ill. Illinois says the school is ending its tradition of playing "war chant" music during sporting events. (Seth Perlman/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Feb. 21, 2007 file photo, University of Illinois mascot Chief Illiniwek performs for the last time during an Illinois basketball game in Champaign, Ill. Illinois says the school is ending its tradition of playing "war chant" music during sporting events. (Seth Perlman/AP)

When Illinois opens its college football season Saturday the marching band will no longer play what's called the "war chant." It's a drum-based piece of music that critics said was demeaning to Native Americans.

The move follows the university's decision a few years ago to retire a traditional figure called Chief Illiniwek, who would dress in a buckskin costume and perform at football and basketball games. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look at the change with WILL's Brian Moline (@BMolineWILL).

This segment airs on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news