Week In Politics: Harvey Dominates, Trump's DACA Decision Looms

September 01, 2017
President Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 29, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 29, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump plans a second trip to Texas on Saturday to visit flood victims.

Rick Klein (@rickklein) of ABC News and Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) of Univision join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss how Hurricane Harvey shaped the week in politics, and whether Trump will continue or end former President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ahead of a deadline next week.

This segment aired on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

