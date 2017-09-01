Week In Politics: Harvey Dominates, Trump's DACA Decision Looms

President Trump plans a second trip to Texas on Saturday to visit flood victims.

Rick Klein (@rickklein) of ABC News and Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) of Univision join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss how Hurricane Harvey shaped the week in politics, and whether Trump will continue or end former President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ahead of a deadline next week.