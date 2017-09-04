Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Harvey Victims Return Home, But Concerns Linger

September 04, 2017
Sally Lacour cleans out her home after it was inundated with water after torrential rains caused widespread flooding during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Sally Lacour cleans out her home after it was inundated with water after torrential rains caused widespread flooding during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Just over a week after Hurricane Harvey caused unprecedented damage in southeast Texas, some residents are beginning to make their way home. In Houston, the mayor says the nation's fourth-largest city is now "open for business."

But the recovery is expected to be long, with floodwaters remaining in many homes and lingering concerns over environmental issues such as the lack of safe drinking water. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the challenges ahead with NPR's Carrie Kahn (@ckahn) in Houston.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

