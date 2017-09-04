Harvey Victims Return Home, But Concerns Linger

Just over a week after Hurricane Harvey caused unprecedented damage in southeast Texas, some residents are beginning to make their way home. In Houston, the mayor says the nation's fourth-largest city is now "open for business."

But the recovery is expected to be long, with floodwaters remaining in many homes and lingering concerns over environmental issues such as the lack of safe drinking water. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the challenges ahead with NPR's Carrie Kahn (@ckahn) in Houston.