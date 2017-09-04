Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

World Responds With Anger To North Korea's Nuclear Test

September 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A man watches a TV news program on a public screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's possible nuclear test in Tokyo Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A man watches a TV news program on a public screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's possible nuclear test in Tokyo Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The U.S., South Korea and China are condemning North Korea's latest show of defiance. The North says it tested a nuclear bomb over the weekend.

The news comes less than a week after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over Japan. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news