World Responds With Anger To North Korea's Nuclear Test
The U.S., South Korea and China are condemning North Korea's latest show of defiance. The North says it tested a nuclear bomb over the weekend.
The news comes less than a week after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over Japan. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).
This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
