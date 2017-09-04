September 4, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 4, 2017 full broadcast, security analyst Jim Walsh joins us to take a closer look at North Korea's nuclear test, and the U.S. response. Also, some residents are beginning to make their way home just over a week after Hurricane Harvey caused unprecedented damage in southeast Texas. NPR's Carrie Kahn tells us more from Houston about the challenges ahead. And homelessness is a problem coast to coast on college campuses. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd spoke with students who have experienced being homeless firsthand. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.